Matthew Judon Reacted Like All Patriots Fans After Jamie Collins’ Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s get him in the building.

That was the initial reaction from New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon upon hearing that linebacker Jamie Collins was being released by the Detroit Lions. Judon was not alone as so many Patriots fans reacted the exact same way. Fast forward one week and both Judon, along with those in New England, got their wish.

Collins officially was signed for his third stint with the Patriots on Wednesday. He was on the practice field Thursday ahead of New England’s Week 5 game against the Houston Texans.

“I just watch film of the Patriots and he made so many plays for this organization, this team and this defense. I’m happy. I’m excited,” Judon said during a press conference Thursday. “My initial reaction when I first heard that he was released or however that happened I was like ‘Let’s get him in the building. He always played great as a Patriot. Let’s get him in the building. Let’s see what he can do. Let’s see how he can help our defense.’ “

Collins first played for the Patriots from 2013 until October 2016 before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He then returned to New England on a team-friendly contract for the 2019 season, with his high level of production earning him a three-year contract from the Lions before being released.

Judon noted how Wednesday was the first time he ever spoke with Collins for an extended amount of time. The outside linebacker also shared how many players who were with Collins during his other tours of duty in New England previously said they wished Judon and Collins had the chance to play together.

“That wish came to fruition,” Judon said. “So now we’re just going to see what we can do.”