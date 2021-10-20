NESN Logo Sign In

Chances are if you’re watching Wednesday’s Game 5 between the Red Sox and Houston Astros then Boston pitcher Chris Sale had you extremely fired up after the top of the fourth inning.

The Red Sox left-hander, who clearly was putting added emphasis in Game 5 given his previous struggles this postseason, struck out the side in the fourth and got Boston out of a massive, game-altering threat.

Sale allowed a one-out walk followed up by a one-out single to the Houston’s Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, respectively. It gave Houston runners on first and third with one out while already trailing 1-0.

Sale buckled down for two straight strike outs, against Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker no less, and reacted accordingly.

Check it out: