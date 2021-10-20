This Chris Sale Reaction Will Have Red Sox Fans Ready To Run Through Wall

Sale's reaction after two consecutive strikeouts will give you chills

by

Chances are if you’re watching Wednesday’s Game 5 between the Red Sox and Houston Astros then Boston pitcher Chris Sale had you extremely fired up after the top of the fourth inning.

The Red Sox left-hander, who clearly was putting added emphasis in Game 5 given his previous struggles this postseason, struck out the side in the fourth and got Boston out of a massive, game-altering threat.

Sale allowed a one-out walk followed up by a one-out single to the Houston’s Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, respectively. It gave Houston runners on first and third with one out while already trailing 1-0.

Sale buckled down for two straight strike outs, against Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker no less, and reacted accordingly.

Check it out:

MLB Stats noted how Sale’s 98.5 mph fastball was his fastest pitch since Aug. 2018.

More MLB:

This Chris Sale Reaction Will Have Red Sox Fans Ready To Run Through Wall
New England Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich
Previous Article

Chase Winovich Shares Simple Instagram Post After Move To IR
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore
Next Article

Here’s First Look At Stephon Gilmore In Panthers Uniform

Picked For You

Related