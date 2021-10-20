NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots on Tuesday placed outside linebacker Chase Winovich on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

A day later, the Michigan product shared a brief message to Instagram regarding his plans for the future.

“I will be back. I will persevere,” he wrote. “Thank you Pats Nation.”

Winovich has had a down year for the Patriots, playing just 19% of defensive snaps after appearing on the field for 58% of them in 2020. On the day of his injury, he played on just eight special teams snaps. Through six games, he has seven tackles, one quarterback hit and no sacks.

A third-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, Winovich will miss at least the next three games. To fill the roster spot, the Patriots promoted Myles Bryant to the active roster from the practice squad.