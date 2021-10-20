This Stat, Graphic Sums Up Umpire Laz Diaz’s Awful ALCS Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

More often than not, it’s not a good sign for an umpire — in any sport — if they’re being frequently talked about after a game.

Well, it’s safe to say you’re going to be hearing the name Laz Diaz quite a bit over the next few days.

Diaz made his presence felt in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The veteran umpire operated with a questionable strike zone throughout the contest, which concluded with Houston claiming a 9-2 win and evening the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece.

Just how bad was Diaz? By the count of ESPN’s Jeff Passan, he had 23 missed ball-strike calls, the most of any umpire this postseason.

Laz Diaz is now up to 23 missed ball-strike calls tonight.



Worth noting: 12 of them were on pitches thrown by Red Sox pitchers, 11 were on pitches thrown by Astros pitchers.



But the one everyone — at least everyone in Boston — is going to remember is the Nathan Eovaldi curve. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 20, 2021

Diaz, of course, isn’t solely responsible for the Red Sox dropping Game 4, as Boston let plenty of opportunities go by the wayside. But the call Passan highlights in his tweets — the missed ninth-inning strike-three call on Jason Castro — was a legitimate game-changer.