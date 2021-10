NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox playoff hopes come down to game 162.

Former Boston Red Sox first basemen Mo Vaughn joins Tom Caron to talk about the 1998 season and the chaos that came with trying to make the playoffs during the Ultimate Red Sox Show. The Red Sox legend helped his team to a second place finish in the AL East and was also in the running for the batting title that season.

