Who Is ‘Best’ Basketball Player On Patriots? Answer Just Might Stun You

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown. The answer is Trent Brown.

Offensive guard Shaq Mason recently was asked who the best basketball player on the New England Patriots is, and he answered with 6-foot-8, 350-pound tackle Trent Brown. And he wasn’t kidding.

“It might be Trent, actually,” Mason said during a “Gresh & Keefe” interview. “Trent can play basketball pretty good. … He can windmill, he can do all of that.”

Wait, Brown can windmill dunk?

“For sure,” Mason said. ” … I’ve seen it, and there’s video of it as well. … Definitely was amazed.”

As Mason said, there is video evidence of Brown’s hooping prowess.

Take a look: