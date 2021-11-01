Why Patriots Have Been Kryptonite For Chargers QB Justin Herbert

NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Herbert is one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks. Except when he’s playing the New England Patriots.

The Patriots shut down the Los Angeles Chargers phenom for the second time in as many meetings Sunday, holding Herbert to a 51.4% completion rate and intercepting two of his passes in a 27-24 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Herbert’s second interception resulted in a pivotal Patriots touchdown: a pick-six by Adrian Phillips that gave New England a seven-point fourth-quarter lead. Phillips also had a pick late in the first half that set up a Nick Folk field goal.

It wasn’t quite as ugly an outing as the one Herbert endured in last December’s 45-0 loss to the Patriots, but it nonetheless ranked as one of the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year’s worst NFL performances to date.

Herbert now has faced this Bill Belichick-designed Patriots defense — a defense that has long tortured inexperienced signal-callers — twice. In those games, he’s posted the worst and second-worst passer ratings (43.7 and 66.7) and the worst and second-worst completion percentages (49.1 and 51.4) of his young career. He’s only had one other NFL game with a passer rating below 75 or a completion rate below 58%: LA’s blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

The Patriots also have accounted for two of Herbert’s four career multi-interception games. On Sunday, 80 of his 223 passing yards and one of his two touchdown passes came on the Chargers’ final drive, after New England had taken a 10-point lead with 2:19 remaining.

What has allowed New England’s defense to have so much success against a player Belichick said “is going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a long time”? Herbert didn’t have an answer for that after Sunday’s loss (“It’s just the NFL”) but said the Patriots surprised him with their zone-heavy defensive approach.