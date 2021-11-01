How Adrian Phillips Helped Patriots ‘Stick It’ To Chargers With Key Plays

NESN Logo Sign In

Adrian Phillips didn’t try to deny it. Having the game he did Sunday against the team that let him walk in free agency felt good — damn good.

The New England Patriots safety intercepted two Justin Herbert passes and returned one for a go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown in a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Minutes after the final whistle, Phillips, who spent his first five NFL seasons with the Chargers, was asked whether this performance was “the stuff of dreams” for him. He smiled.

“You know, uh,” he said, pausing while he considered his answer. Then he laughed and replied: “Yeah. Yeah.”

Phillips was a productive and well-respected player for the Chargers, but they chose not to re-sign him when his contract expired after the 2019 season. He landed with the Patriots and has become an important and versatile cog in New England’s defense.

With the Patriots also beating the Chargers 45-0 a year ago, Phillips now is 2-0 against his old team — an accomplishment he clearly relishes.

“I love it out here (in Los Angeles), and every time that we get to play them, you kind of — everybody always wants to kind of stick it to their former team,” Phillips told reporters. “This is a great organization that we played against today, and just to be able to go out there and play against them and end up having the game that I had, it was sweet. I loved it. But — yeah, it was sweet.”