NFL Odds: Cowboys Shock Bettors With Dak Prescott-Less Win Vs. Vikings Cooper Rush not only covered the four-point spread, but granted Dallas moneyline bettors a win straight up by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Bettors who didn’t have confidence in the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” against the Minnesota Vikings were left at a loss because of none other than second-stringer Cooper Rush.

Rush helped the Cowboys not only cover the four-point spread, which moved from three to four after Prescott was ruled inactive, but helped Dallas moneyline bettors to a win straight up, too. The Cowboys were +165 on the moneyline after Prescott was ruled out.

Rush, in his first career start, threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns (24-for-40) including the game-winner to wideout Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left as Dallas departed Minnesota with a 20-16 victory. It capped an eight-play, 75 yard drive as the Cowboys scored 17 second-half points.

Prescott was questionable entering Sunday’s game with a calf injury. And while there likely were those who placed a wager on Dallas ahead of time, expecting Prescott to play, they probably didn’t hold out hope once he was ruled out.