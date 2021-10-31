Four Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Win Over Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have their first signature win of the 2021 NFL season.

After defeating only the lowly Houston Texans and New York Jets during the first seven weeks, the Patriots went on the road Sunday and handed Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers a 27-24 loss at SoFi Stadium.

While New England’s defense and special teams won the day, quarterback Mac Jones came through in the fourth quarter. Here are four thoughts on Jones’ performance in Week 8:

— Overall, this was not Jones’ best day. In fact, it might have been his most uneven outing to date. He completed a career-worst 51.4% of his passes (18 of 35), finished with his second-lowest passing yardage total (217) and did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 2.

But when the Patriots needed a prolonged, productive drive to put the game away, the rookie delivered.

With New England up seven after an Adrian Phillips pick-six and a successful two-point conversion, Jones led an 11-play, 55-yard march that drained 6:56 off the clock. He went 4-for-4 for 42 yards on the drive, including a quick strike to Jakobi Meyers on third-and-1 and 16- and 15-yard strikes to Meyers and N’Keal Harry, both on second-and-9. Jones also moved the chains himself with a QB sneak on third-and-short.

Self-inflicted errors — including a Kendrick Bourne fumble and two holding penalties — hamstrung the Patriots’ offense earlier in the second half, but Jones and his weapons played smart football on this final drive. Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Damien Harris all slid down in bounds to keep the clock running, forcing LA to burn all three of its timeouts.