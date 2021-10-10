NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier has been through a lot this year, but worked hard to find his way back to the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen to help them earn a spot in the playoffs.

That’s why Friday was so special to him.

Brasier broke his hand in November, lost his father David in February, and dealt with a calf injury that saw him sent to Triple-A Worcester, where he took a line drive to the head. He made his return on Sept. 3, and since, has been rock solid in relief.

Which brought him back to Tropicana Field for an inning of relief in the American League Division Series.

“In ’19, the last time we were there — obviously, we went there last year in ’20, but no fans and stuff. My mom and dad came to the last series we had in Tampa in ’19, and that was the last time he saw me pitch in person,” Brasier shared with reporters Saturday in his media availability.

“We’ve been back there since that happened, and obviously thinking about it, and my mom was there yesterday and my whole family was there. Definitely thinking about him yesterday — not so much while I was pitching, but before and after for sure.”

Brasier earned three swinging strikeouts Friday in the Red Sox’s 14-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, setting his ERA at 1.50 in 13 appearances.