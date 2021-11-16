Alex Cora Mourns Death Of Julio Lugo, Former Red Sox Teammate

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora’s heart is feeling the pain of Red Sox Nation.

The Boston manager reacted to the death of Julio Lugo with sadness on Monday. Cora tweeted a sad face in response to the team’s post about Lugo’s death.

Cora and Lugo were Boston teammates in 2007 and 2008 and both won World Series rings after their first year together. Their paths separated in 2009 when Cora joined the New York Mets.

Lugo’s family told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Monday that Lugo had died, presumably due to a heart attack. Lugo was 45.

Cora joins the Red Sox and other MLB players in the outpouring of grief surrounding Lugo’s death.