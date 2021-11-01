Celtics City Edition Uniforms For 2021-22 Celebrate Team’s Rich History

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ latest City Edition uniforms contain plenty of history.

The Celtics on Monday unveiled their City Edition uniforms, which commemorate some of the greatest moments in franchise history. The Nike-designed threads are primarily green and contain “Celtics” written across the chest in a white outline. The uniforms also include nods to the greatest moments in franchise history: 17 shamrocks representing each of Boston’s NBA Finals wins; the 22 numbers the team has retired and the leprechaun logo the team used between 1950 and 1960.

Check out photos of the Celtics city edition uniforms Boston shared Monday on Twitter.

Paying homage to our rich history filled with Legends of the game and countless iconic moments #WayOfLife pic.twitter.com/gx13RBUlae — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 1, 2021

One way these City Edition uniforms differ from last year’s is that the 2020-21 threads centered around the 17 championship banners. This year’s attempt was to compile the franchise’s greatest hits, according to NBA.com.

Boston’s 2021-22 City Edition uniforms will go on sale Nov. 15.