Celtics Unveil City Edition Jerseys, Which Are Modeled After Championship Banners

You’re about to look at the Boston Celtics’ new City Edition jerseys and think, where have I seen that before?

Go to TD Garden and look up.

Although they had been leaked a few days prior, the Celtics on Friday shared photos of their new City Edition jerseys. The photos have Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams and Tacko Fall modeling the new getup, which, you’ll notice, look exactly like the Celtics’ championship banners.

Take a look.

From the rafters to the parquet, it’s all about #TheBanner. pic.twitter.com/YVwvba5U1j — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 20, 2020

For years now, the Celtics have carried the “Banner 18” mantra around as they pursue the 18th title in franchise history. This is just another way to further that mindset, apparently.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images