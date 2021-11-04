Celtics Injuries: Josh Richardson Out Vs. Heat, Getting X-Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

There should be more opportunity for some of the young Boston Celtics wings to get some run Thursday night.

Unfortunately, that comes as the team will be with without one of their best defensive players against the Miami Heat.

Josh Richardson was downgraded from questionable to out ahead of a 7:30 p.m. ET tip against Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Co.

Richardson was listed on the Celtics’ injury report as having a left foot contusion. Head coach Ime Udoka said in pregame media availability that the ailment isn’t expected to be serious, but that he will be getting X-rays.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Josh Richardson – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 4, 2021

The Celtics look to earn their second straight win and improve to 4-5 against a team that poses to be their first true test of the season.