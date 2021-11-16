NESN Logo Sign In

Jakub Zboril finally is getting his moment with the Boston Bruins but the defenseman on Tuesday admitted that it wasn’t necessarily easy to wait for his opportunity.

The 24-year-old began the season as the seventh defenseman but has worked his way into the lineup for each of Boston’s last two games — Saturday against the New Jersey Devils and Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens.

“Being out there as the seventh defenseman, skating, doing extra work on the ice doesn’t really feel good to anyone,” he admitted to reporters Tuesday. “I think it helped me, made me more hungry for the games and when the games came, I feel like I was ready to go.”

Zboril also has one other appearance under his belt this season, when he skated in place of Connor Clifton on Oct. 28 in the team’s sixth game. His most recent showings, however, have come in place of Mike Reilly, who has been healthy scratched.

In Sunday’s win against Montreal, Zboril was credited with an assist on one of two goals from Charlie McAvoy.

Clearly, his presence has been a welcome addition to the Bruins’ blue line, though it’s unclear how exactly he can fit into the team’s plans in the future. But if he keeps up the sort of performance he has shown through his most recent outings, it would do Boston well to find a place for him in the top six.