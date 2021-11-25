Bruins Show Response With Four Goals Before You Could Blink

Well, that escalated quickly

The Boston Bruins allowed the lowly Sabres to strike first, but bounced back in a noteworthy way during Wednesday’s first period in Buffalo.

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron and Charlie Coyle scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals, respectively, before David Pastrnak lit the lamp again and Mike Reilly added a fourth goal to give the visitors a 4-1 lead. All four goals were scored in a matter of 5:31.

Bergeron (at 13:29) and Coyle (at 14:20) scored within a span of 51 seconds. Pastrnak (at 16:59) and Reilly (at 19:00) then scored within a span of 2:01.

Check out some highlights:

What was all the more noteworthy was the fact Bergeron’s goal came less than three minutes after Buffalo took a 1-0 lead.

All those who placed a wager on the Bruins (-0.5) first-period spread were treated to an easy win, as well. Oh yeah, and we thought the Over 5.5 goals scored would be the play Wednesday.

