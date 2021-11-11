Josh Richardson Absolutely Swatted Svi Mykhailiuk During Celtics-Raptors

That's the type of effort the Celtics need defensively

by

BOSTON — Josh Richardson went airborne during the first quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Raptors, and it earned him a highlight-reel block against Toronto’s Svi Mykhailiuk.

Richardson, who checked in off the bench, was playing with the energy head coach Ime Udoka was hoping to see during the contest between Eastern Conference rivals.

And the best depiction of that was when the 6-foot-5 wing tracked down Mykhailiuk and sent his attempt at the rim hard off the backboard as Marcus Smart played defense, as well.

Check it out:

It was one of Boston’s handful of high-energy plays from the opening period. Robert Williams started off the quarter with a tip slam at the rim while Al Horford ended the frame with a perfectly-played double team to force a turnover.

Boston took an eight-point lead after the first quarter because of plays like those.

More NBA:

Celtics Wrap: Boston Earns First Home Victory With Win Vs. Raptors
NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Previous Article

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Here’s When Receiver Plans To Make Decision
Former Boston Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers (right) and manager Alex Cora
Next Article

Tim Hyers’ Decision To Leave Red Sox Came As ‘100% Surprise’

Picked For You

Related