Malcolm Brogdon to Play Wednesday Against Nuggets

Tony East reports Malcolm Brogdon will play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Malcolm Brogdon will return tonight and play. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) November 11, 2021

Brogdon is dealing with an illness, which kept him out of Sunday’s 94-91 win over the Sacramento Kings. A crucial part of the Pacers’ rotation, Brogdon has played six games this season, averaging 36 minutes, 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. Last playing in a Nov. 3 111-98 win over the New York Knicks, Brogdon scored 17 points in 36 minutes of action, also recording eight rebounds and seven assists. Last season, Brogdon was second in usage, only behind Caris LeVert, with a 25.9% usage rate.

He is priced at 8,000 on FanDuel. With Brogdon likely returning to the starting rotation, expect a decrease in production for rookie Chris Duarte, who started in place of Brogdon. Duarte played 31 minutes in Sunday’s win, scoring 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The Pacers are a 3-point road favorite against the Nuggets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 205.5-point total.