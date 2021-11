NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool secured passage to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at Anfield with a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Diogo Jota’s header opened the scoring in the contest in the 13th minute before Sadio Mane followed it up eight minutes later with a reactive finish inside the box.

Jota gives Liverpool a dream start.



BUT THAT CROSS FROM TRENT. ? pic.twitter.com/EvrhY28SBN — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 3, 2021

T???? ?? MANE ?



TWO GOALS IN THE FIRST 20 MINUTES FOR LIVERPOOL ? pic.twitter.com/zjJbzGvBlR — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 3, 2021

The visitors then had Felipe sent off towards the end of the first half as Jürgen Klopp’s men went on to confirm their status as Group B winners, with two fixtures remaining.