Patrice Bergeron perhaps got a little bored of scoring goals after last game, and now has taken to trying to save them.

The Boston Bruins captain on Thursday night scored four goals in a win over the Detroit Red Wings, and in the first period at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs, followed that up by putting his body on the line to protect behind goalie Linus Ullmark.

Bergeron took this one right to the chest, and probably prevented it from sliding in right under the cross bar.

The save has yet to show up in the NHL boxscore under Bergeron’s stats, but we’ll see what we can do there.

The Bruins and Leafs were tied 1-1 at the end of the period, highlighted by a beauty of a goal from Taylor Hall on the power play.