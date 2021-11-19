Patriots Took Care Of Business In Atlanta, But Now Their Real Test Begins

NESN Logo Sign In

The local and national narratives surrounding the Patriots have dramatically changed over the last month. Many now consider New England a legitimate contender in the AFC, capable of reaching Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Is that a fair assessment? We’re about to find out.

The 7-4 Patirots have won five games in a row and now sit in fifth place in the AFC Standings. Their odds of making the playoffs have skyrocketed from 21 percent after their Oct. 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to 83% following Thursday night’s 25-0 win over the Atlanta Faclons, per FiveThirtyEight. With Mac Jones and the offense rounding into form, the defense ascending to elite status and the coaches finding their grooves, the Patriots look like an approximation of the franchise New Englanders are used to seeing.

But let’s not get too carried away over the results of the last five games.

New England’s victories came against opponents with a combined record of 21-27. The wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns were legitimate, but the Falcons, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers were, in retrospect, inferior opponents whom the Patriots should’ve beaten. Atlanta didn’t belong on the same field with Bill Belichick’s team Thursday night.

That’s not to say the Patriots weren’t impressive in those victories. They were, especially the defense, which has been on a tear since the Cowboys loss. But context, such as quality of opponent and absences of star players, matters. New England has taken care of business, as good teams should do.

Now the real test begins.