Bears WR Allen Robinson Listed As Doubtful For Sunday Vs. Ravens

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has been listed as doubtful on Friday and is unlikely to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per the team’s injury report.

Robinson missed practice all week with a hamstring injury which does not bode well for his availability on Sunday. Although he is struggling this season, the eight-year veteran ranks second on the Bears in targets on the year with 50. Expect wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet to potentially become the beneficiaries of Robinson’s absence.

Robinson has made 30 receptions on those 50 targets for 339 yards and just one touchdown in nine games. He has been a fantasy letdown in 2021 and time will tell if he can make it up to fantasy owners upon his return from injury in the final few weeks of the season.

Baltimore Ravens Vs. Chicago Bears Odds

The Chicago Bears are currently six-point underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.