Bill Belichick Temp Check: Patriots Coach Reacts To Shutting Out Falcons

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots took care of business Thursday night in Atlanta.

New England earned a 25-0 victory over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, marking the franchise’s first shutout since a 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 of last season. Bill Belichick’s defense sacked Matt Ryan four times and also came up with four interceptions.

That said, it wasn’t a perfect effort. The offense, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, moved the ball well at times but penalties and poor execution led to multiple missed opportunities.

Belichick acknowledged as much during his postgame news conference.

“Tonight was a good effort by everyone — coaches, staff, players,” he said during his opening statement. “On a short week. Falcons played hard. (Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees) did a good job on us defensively. They were ready to go. Gotta give them a lot of credit. Falcons played very competitively tonight.

“Good to come away with a win. Got some big plays defensively. Nick (Folk) made some kicks. Did enough offensively to score enough points there to get ahead and win. Hopefully, we can just play with a little more consistency. We had, obviously, way too many penalties. Killed us in the return game. Killed us offensively.”

The first question for Belichick was about the performance of the Patriots’ defense.