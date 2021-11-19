Patriots Takeaways: Seven Things We Learned From Win Over Falcons

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, winning 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are seven things we learned in that Week 11 matchup:

1. The Patriots are one of the best teams in the AFC

The best? Maybe not. We’ll find out when they face the conference-leading Tennessee Titans next week, then the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in two of the next three games after that. But this now looks like a team, at 7-4, that can legitimately contend for a spot in Super Bowl LVI. They would take over the top spot in their if Buffalo loses to Indianapolis on Sunday. 2-4 feels like a long, long time ago.

2. This defense is downright scary

No one expected a Falcons offense without Calvin Ridley and Cordarrelle Patterson to pose much of a threat, but the ferocity with which New England smothered that Matt Ryan-led unit would be impressive against any opponent. The Patriots finished with four sacks, 12 quarterback hits and four interceptions — one on each of Atlanta’s final four possessions — while holding Ryan and Co. to 165 total yards.

Over the course of their current five-game winning streak, the Patriots have outscored opponents 175-50. They’ve allowed six, seven and zero points in their last three games. Their defense hasn’t let up more than 24 points in regulation in any game this season.

“I don’t want to brag too much, but I feel like we’ve got one of the best defenses in the league right now,” cornerback J.C. Jackson accurately stated in his postgame news conference.

The Patriots are surrendering just 16.1 points per game through 11 weeks. The only team with a better mark? The Bills, at 15.0.

3. Kyle Van Noy is on an absolute heater

We wrote last week about the veteran linebacker’s playmaking hot streak, which included four pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble over the previous four games. Well, Van Noy one-upped himself Thursday night, delivering a wrecking-ball performance reminiscent of the game he had in the same building in Super Bowl LIII.