Saints RB Alvin Kamara Did Not Practice On Friday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice on Friday with an MCL sprain, per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

It’s a worrying sign for the Saints as Kamara was able to practice at a limited capacity on Wednesday but has now been a DNP on both Thursday and Friday. The four-time Pro Bowler missed Week 10’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and things suddenly look bleak for his availability in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. His status will be something to monitor this weekend leading up to kickoff. If Kamara is indeed a no-go, expect a hefty workload for backup running back Mark Ingram.

Kamara has accrued 178 touches for 840 yards and seven scrimmage touchdowns in eight games played this season.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The New Orleans Saints are currently two-point underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.