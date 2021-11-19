Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Thursday Night Win Over Falcons

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have won five games in a row.

New England earned a 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 11 edition of “Thursday Night Football.” The Patriots dominated throughout, sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan four times and pressuring him constantly. It was New England’s first shutout since its 45-0 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 of last season.

The Patriots totaled four interceptions, with all three quarterbacks on Atlanta’s active roster throwing picks.

Ryan completed 19 of 28 passes for 153 yards to go along with two picks, while New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown to go along with one interception. He was sacked three times.

New England improved to 7-4 with the victory while Atlanta dropped to 4-6 with the loss.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 11 edition: