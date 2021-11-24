Red Sox Third Baseman Rafael Devers Named To All-MLB Second Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers had himself an impressive season and it isn’t going unnoticed.

The young Boston Red Sox third baseman made his first of most likely many All-Star appearances. His impressive production continued from there on and he finished the year seemingly leading American League third baseman in all offensive categories leading to his first career Silver Slugger award.

The accolades kept rolling in Tuesday as Devers earned a spot on the All-MLB second team. This stipulation means that he was voted as the second-best third baseman from the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Devers finished the year with a slash line of .279/.352/.538 to go along with 38 home runs, 113 RBIs, 101 runs scored and 165 hits.

At just 25 years old, don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last time he pops up on one of these lists.