Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Win AL Silver Slugger Awards

The Boston Red Sox picked up some hardware Tuesday night.

With the 2021 Major League Baseball season behind us, the league is in full-on award mode, and Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers each took home American League Silver Slugger Awards for their respective positions.

Bogaerts earned his fourth Silver Slugger — and first since 2019 — while Devers earns the award for the first time in his five-year career.

The Red Sox shortstop did a little bit of everything this season. Bogaerts led all qualifying A.L. shortstops in on base percentage at .371 and OPS with .855. He also finished third in batting average with a .295, third in home runs with 21, third in RBIs with 73 and third in doubles with 31.

Devers also dominated in almost every stat among qualifying A.L. third baseman. The youngster led the way in home runs (38), RBIs (112), hits (161), runs scored (100,) OPS (.902) and slugging percentage with an eye-popping .546. He also finished second in on base percentage (.356) and doubles after tallying 36.

The slugging Red Sox duo were impressive the whole way — even starting the All-Star game on the left side of the diamond together — and will look to continue what they started next season in Boston.