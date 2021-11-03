Stephon Gilmore Reveals True Reason For Patriots Split, Panthers Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

In his first conversation with New England reporters since his October trade to Carolina, cornerback Stephon Gilmore said he did not appreciate the Patriots’ handling of the partially torn quad that ended his 2020 season.

After undergoing offseason surgery to repair that injury, which he suffered in Week 15, Gilmore told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that he could be ready for training camp “if I need to be.” The Patriots wound up placing him on the physically unable to perform list at the outset of camp; did not activate him ahead of Week 1, sidelining him for the first six games; and ultimately shipped him to the Panthers in Week 5, getting a 2023 sixth-round draft pick in return.

“I wasn’t ready at the beginning of training camp,” Gilmore said in a conference call Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Panthers matchup. “I’ll be completely honest with you. But the only thing is I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury. A lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with. And now that I’m here (in Carolina), I’m able to do the things that I have to do to get me back ready to where I need to be.

“I learned a lot (in New England), got a lot of friends there, lot of great coaches. I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury.”

Gilmore wouldn’t divulge details about why he disagreed with the team’s rehab plan.

“I don’t want to get into specifics,” he said. “I just didn’t agree with it. I’ll just put it behind me and get ready for this game.”

The trade has been widely viewed as the culmination of a months-long contract dispute that featured Gilmore — who was set to make just $7 million in salary this season after receiving a pay advance last September — skipping mandatory minicamp in protest. But the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year said this wasn’t just a financial dispute.