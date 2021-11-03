You’re Not Going To Believe This Wild Stat About Seahawks’ Geno Smith

NESN Logo Sign In

Geno Smith may have a big raise coming his way.

The eight-year veteran quarterback has been filling in for Russell Wilson since he suffered a finger injury in the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has been impressive.

Smith has thrown for 702 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception across his just over three games worth of action and actually has been among the league’s best based off of passer rating, according to NFL on CBS on Twitter.

LET GENO COOK!?



Some of the many QBs that Geno Smith (103.0) has a higher passer rating than this season:



??Justin Herbert

??Patrick Mahomes

??Derek Carr

??Lamar Jackson

??Matt Ryan

??Ryan Tannehill@GenoSmith3 pic.twitter.com/i4lZ0eOMF6 — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2021

Smith’s 103.0 passer rating would put him eighth in the league among qualifying starting quarterbacks. The 31-year-old has never reached this mark throughout his career for this season and could be a sign of big money one the way as he enters unrestricted free agency after the season.