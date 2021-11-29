This Play By Linus Ullmark Specifically Stuck Out To Bruce Cassidy

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark recorded a season-high 36 saves on 38 shots to help Boston earn a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks, but there was one specific stop that stood out to coach Bruce Cassidy.

Ullmark made a crucial save on a third-period breakaway bid by Vancouver’s Tyler Motte. Motte’s chance came 41 seconds into the Bruins’ power play, and Boston scored the game-tying goal 43 seconds later with Brad Marchand providing the honors.

“The shorthanded breakaway goal could have been a backbreaker. I look at that as, when you judge goaltenders, it’s timely saves and that was huge,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That was a huge save. If he doesn’t make that save I don’t know if we win the game, right?

“So I mean, anything could have happened, but that was big. A couple other ones find the way through him, he’s gonna have to tighten up. I think he understands that,” Cassidy continued. “Maybe getting in a rhythm will help them with that, but at the end of the day, there were some good saves and that was a huge one that gives us a chance to win.”

(You can watch the play here.)

Ullmark reacted to the save, as well.

“It’s always nice. It turned out to be a pretty big moment in the game because we scored right after, so I’ll definitely say it’s a confidence booster,” Ullmark said, per the team.