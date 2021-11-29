This Play By Linus Ullmark Specifically Stuck Out To Bruce Cassidy

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark recorded a season-high 36 saves on 38 shots to help Boston earn a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks, but there was one specific stop that stood out to coach Bruce Cassidy.
Ullmark made a crucial save on a third-period breakaway bid by Vancouver’s Tyler Motte. Motte’s chance came 41 seconds into the Bruins’ power play, and Boston scored the game-tying goal 43 seconds later with Brad Marchand providing the honors.
“The shorthanded breakaway goal could have been a backbreaker. I look at that as, when you judge goaltenders, it’s timely saves and that was huge,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That was a huge save. If he doesn’t make that save I don’t know if we win the game, right?
“So I mean, anything could have happened, but that was big. A couple other ones find the way through him, he’s gonna have to tighten up. I think he understands that,” Cassidy continued. “Maybe getting in a rhythm will help them with that, but at the end of the day, there were some good saves and that was a huge one that gives us a chance to win.”
(You can watch the play here.)
Ullmark reacted to the save, as well.
“It’s always nice. It turned out to be a pretty big moment in the game because we scored right after, so I’ll definitely say it’s a confidence booster,” Ullmark said, per the team.
Ullmark previously missed time after tweaking something during last Wednesday’s practice. He had not started a game since Nov. 20, but now improves to 5-3 in his eight games played.
Ullmark now has limited opponents to two goals or less in four of those eight starts.
The Bruins return to action Tuesday as they host the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN.