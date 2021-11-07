UFC Heavyweight Wins With Wheel Kick You Need To See To Believe

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Barnett doesn’t look like a very nimble fighter. The 5-foot-9, 263-pound UFC heavyweight has the look of someone who needs to solely rely on his strength in order to win in the octagon.

But Barnett’s latest victory was not a product of raw power. “Beastboy” on Saturday night employed eye-popping athleticism that had the combat sports world at a loss for words.

A wildly unexpected spinning wheel kick helped Barnett score a UFC 268 victory over Gian Villante at Madison Square Garden. After finishing off Villante with a series of punches, Barnett put a bow on his memorable performance with a celebratory front flip.

Spinning wheel kick and an incredible front flip celebration for Chris Barnett ? #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/LdmMnvjBiI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 6, 2021

We feel as though we can speak for the UFC community at large when we say we can’t wait to see what “Beastboy” has in store for us next.