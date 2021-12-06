Bruins Injuries: Patrice Bergeron Broke Nose; Four Have Non-COVID Illness

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins really can’t catch a break.

The B’s had a chaotic stretch of days last week between injuries, trade requests, suspensions and their head coach getting COVID-19, but they walked away from it with a 1-1-1 record. They’re now set to leave for a Western Canada road trip, which begins with Wednesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Monday’s practice almost looked like an optional practice since so many players were out. Instead, a variety of issues kept them all out, and it’s probably easiest to just itemize Joe Sacco’s updates to reporters below.

— Patrice Bergeron had a maitenence day. He ended up breaking his nose against the Nashville Predators and had to get it reset.

— Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie Coyle, Linus Ullmark and Tomas Nosek all missed practice with a non-COVID illness.

— Charlie McAvoy, who didn’t play in Saturday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning because of a non-COVID illness, skated by himself before Monday’s practice.

— Anton Blidh, who was injured last Sunday against the Canucks, took part in practice in a red non-contact jersey.