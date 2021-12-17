Bruins Traveling To New York as Islanders Continue To Struggle At Home

They haven't been great

by

The New York Islanders have been pretty awful at home this season.

The Boston Bruins head to the UBS Arena on Thursday night to take on the Islanders, a team that has a record of 7-12-5 at home.

New York has a brand new arena but has not been too hot in there either, giving the Bruins a shot to pick up a win without Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and others on the ice.

For more on the Islanders’ home struggles, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

