Bruins Traveling To New York as Islanders Continue To Struggle At Home

The New York Islanders have been pretty awful at home this season.
The Boston Bruins head to the UBS Arena on Thursday night to take on the Islanders, a team that has a record of 7-12-5 at home.
New York has a brand new arena but has not been too hot in there either, giving the Bruins a shot to pick up a win without Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and others on the ice.
