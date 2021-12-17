Von Miller and nine more have been placed on the COVID-19 list by the Rams by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Von Miller and nine more players from the Rams have been placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Rams placed 9 more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including OLB Von Miller. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 17, 2021

This news comes a day after Los Angeles put three players under health and safety protocols. Additionally, Tuesday saw Odell Beckham Jr. and eight others added to the list by Los Angeles. Before that, the Rams already had four players under COVID protocols.

At this point, it’s becoming more difficult by the day to keep track of exactly how many players the Rams have on the list, but by our count, it’s at 25.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, Los Angeles is a -198 against the Seahawks. The Rams are one of seven NFL teams in enhanced protocols. The other teams are the Browns, Falcons, Bears, Lions, Vikings, and the Washington Football Team.

