Urban Meyer Denies Kicking Josh Lambo: ‘Where Is This Coming From?’

NESN Logo Sign In

For the rap sheet of controversy Urban Meyer stirred up in Jacksonville this season, allegations from former Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo were what put the franchise over the edge.

Meyer was relieved of his duties Thursday in the aftermath of accusations that he kicked Lambo at a practice in the final week of the NFL preseason.

There are two sides to every story, but by that point Meyer had become quite the distraction. He spoke publicly to the media for the first time since his firing, and denied all allegations that surfaced in his last few days with the team.

In regards to the Lambo incident in particular, Meyer said it didn’t happen.

“It was like, ‘Wait a minute, where is this coming from?’ ” Meyer told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport in a piece published Saturday. “I’ve certainly made a few mistakes but those weren’t right.”

In the same article, Rapoport reported two players who saw the Lambo incident brought it up with a Jaguars executive, portraying a different perspective from Meyer’s.

Either way, Meyer says his break up from Jacksonville was “devastating” and “heart breaking.”