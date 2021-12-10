Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown To Miss 14th Game Of Season Vs. Suns

Brown is still coming back from a hamstring injury

by

Jaylen Brown will miss the entirety of the Boston Celtics’ current West Coast road trip with one game left.

The wing was ruled out of Friday’s tip with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, still dealing with right hamstring tightness stemming from a Nov. 4 game against the Miami Heat.

He missed eight games after that point, not returning until a Nov. 22 game against the Houston Rockets. Brown’s return lasted five games before he landed back on the injury report and he’ll now miss his fifth straight game. In total, including his stint in NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, that puts him at 14 games sidelined.

If you’re concerned, coach Ime Udoka doesn’t appear to be, stressing that the team doesn’t want to bring the All-Star back until he’s 100%.

The measure of what 100% looks like has a lot to do with recovery time after his work load is increased, with hopes that long-term, it won’t be an issue.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernando also remains out with lower back spasms.

The Celtics and Suns tip off Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

