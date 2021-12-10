Dalvin Cook is active for Week 14 against the Steelers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dalvin Cook officially active tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Dalvin Cook is active for Week 14 against the Steelers, despite a shoulder injury. After being carted off the field against the 49ers, it was thought that Cook would miss at least two games. He dislocated his shoulder eleven days ago and has missed one game but will play Thursday with a harness. Cook previously played with a shoulder harness against the Saints in January of 2020. The team expects Cook to handle his regular workload despite the injury. He leads the Vikings in rushing yards with 773 and four rushing touchdowns. However, he has fumbled the ball three times this season. It’ll be interesting to see how his shoulder injury might affect his ability to hold onto the ball. Fanduel Sportsbook has Cook at -110 to rush over/under 64.5 yards. Minnesota has lost two in a row and is second in the NFC North.

