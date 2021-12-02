Chaim Bloom Offers Scouting Report On Two Prospects Red Sox Acquired

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made waves Wednesday night when they traded Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for old friend Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley’s return to Boston, while fascinating, represents just part of the deal, however. The Red Sox also acquired two prospects, Alex Binelas and David Hamilton, whom they hope will help down the road.

So, who are Binelas and Hamilton, a couple of minor leaguers ranked 17th and 16th, respectively, on MLB.com’s Brewers prospect rankings prior to the trade?

Here’s a little background on each, along with the brief scouting reports Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom provided Wednesday night while speaking with reporters.

ALEX BINELAS

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: 1B/3B

Bats: Left

Throws: Right

Draft: Third round (2021)

2021 stats (Rookie + Single-A): 159 PA, .309/.390/.583, 9 HRs, 29 RBIs, 1 SB

Bloom’s take: “Left-handed hitter with power. Plays both infield corners, but the bat is really his calling card. A good hitter with really special power. Obviously, it’s just early in his professional journey, but he had a tremendous debut and really showed a lot in his acclimation to pro ball, and a really nice power left-handed bat to bring into the system.”

DAVID HAMILTON

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: SS/2B

Bats: Left

Throws: Right

Draft: Eighth round (2019)

2021 stats (High-A + Double-A): 459 PA, .258/.341/.419, 8 HRs, 43 RBIs, 52 SBs