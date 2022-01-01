College Hockey Notebook: Games Return, Holiday Tournaments Kick Off

NESN Logo Sign In

College hockey officially is back from it’s holiday break.

The Holiday Face-Off tournament began on Dec. 28 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with Bowling Green, Yale, Wisconsin and Providence taking the ice.

The the national polls haven’t changed in recent weeks as college hockey as been on a holiday hiatus. Minnesota State holds the top spot, followed by Quinnipiac, Michigan, Western Michigan and North Dakota in the top five.

Things are about to start heating up now that the holidays are about to be in the rearview mirror.

Who’s Playing Well?

No. 1 Minnesota State returned to action Dec. 30 against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and extended its win streak to six as they earned an impressive 2-1 win. Minnesota State hasn’t lost a game since Nov. 26 when they took on Lake Superior State.

Local Spotlight

Providence, Boston College and UMass Lowell all have earned wins already since college hockey has started back up from its break. Providence began its run in the Holiday Face-Off tournament with a win over Bowling Green and followed it up by tying Wisconsin. Boston College took down Mercyhurst in the Ledyard Bank Classic and UMass Lowell downed St. Lawrence in non-conference action.

National News

Western Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota State and Rensselaer all earned wins in various holiday tournaments since action began on Dec. 28. This is just the beginning as after New Year’s, college hockey begins to hit its stride in preparation for the postseason and NCAA tournament later on in 2022. UMass is the reigning National Champion and currently is ranked 12th in the nation.