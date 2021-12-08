Did Jayson Tatum Kind Of Big League Tom Brady After Winning Gold Medal?

NESN Logo Sign In

Playing in Boston offers an interesting dynamic among the major pro sports teams.

And for those star athletes lucky enough to play there while Tom Brady was with the New England Patriots, the legendary quarterback took a special interest in supporting them.

That included young Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and it allowed the All-Star wing to have a huge flex over his USA Basketball teammates after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

On a bus ride after the game, Draymond Green got ahold of Brady, who congratulated everyone for the victory. As a few other people hopped on the phone to say hello to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, it put Tatum at a bit of a logistical inconvenience, given that he was about 10 rows up.

“I might have been on the phone or something, but I was like, “I’ll text him later,'” Tatum relayed to former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles on the “Knuckleheads Podcast” during Tuesday’s episode.

“Tom’s my guy so I’ll talk to him.”

Just casually passing up on a FaceTime with #TB12 because u can ?text him later? is just 1 of the many things that have changed since we last sat down with @jaytatum0. Tap in tomorrow to see whats new with the Celtics Superstar. @PlayersTribune #KnuckleHeads ????? pic.twitter.com/l6kfPdI7Xj — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) December 6, 2021

Casual.