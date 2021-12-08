Here’s Latest On Jujhar Khaira, Blackhawks Player Stretchered Off Ice Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira suffered a scary injury during Tuesday’s game against the New York Rangers, as the 27-year-old had to be stretchered off the ice after a hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

The Blackhawks announced during the game that Khaira was transferred by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital, where he would undergo further tests. But there was a positive update from Blackhawks coach Derek King during his postgame press conference.

“He’s up,” King said, via the team. “He’s talking. He’s very responsive.”

Khaira took the hit with 6:10 gone in the second period, as he absorbed Trouba’s shoulder into his chin. The Associated Press reported there was no visible movement from Khaira as his head hit the ice.

The incident is especially concerning considering Khaira previously has experienced at least two documented head injuries.

Chicago ended up losing the game 6-2 after the Rangers scored five unanswered goals. But obviously this one ended up being bigger than the box score.