Robert Williams Was Walking Highlight Reel In First Half Vs. Lakers

Boston Celtics high-flying center Robert Williams could not have cared less about Anthony Davis during the first half of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

Williams climbed the ladder for dunk after dunk, finished an alley-oop and added a tip-slam for good measure. The majority of them came with Davis guarding Williams, making the four-time All-Defensive player look rather insignificant below him.

Here are some of Williams’ first-half highlights:

ROB WILLIAMS DID WHAT!? pic.twitter.com/rLhnm138Ov — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 8, 2021

we?re framing this one ? pic.twitter.com/12MfwqS1DJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 8, 2021

William scored 11 points on 4-for-5 from the field and one block in 17 first-half minutes, but the Lakers held a five-point lead over the Celtics at the break.