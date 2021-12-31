Five Storylines That Defined CT Sun’s 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun’s season didn’t end as many fans hoped, but despite falling short of the organization’s first title there was a lot to feel good about.

The Sun were bounced in the WNBA semifinals after entering the tournament as favorites in the No. 1 seed. Unfortunately, it ended there to the Chicago Sky, who led by hometown hero Candace Parker, went on to win the championship.

Still, the season was one to be proud of, with a league-best 26-6 regular season record. And even if it’s too late, the WNBA at least improved its playoff structure so that the No. 1 seed isn’t getting cold with a double-round bye.

Here are some of the storylines that defined it:

Jonquel Jones Named WNBA’s Most Valuable Player

After sitting out a year due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020, the star big showed just how dominant her skill set is in the league. NESN.com liked her odds to win the award early in the season, but by mid-season it was clear she’d be running away with the award.

Brionna Jones Wins WNBA’s Most Improved Player

Losing Alyssa Thomas with an achilles tear before the start of the season was a brutal loss for the Sun, but Jones saw that as an opportunity to be capitalized on. And that she did, winning the Most Improved Player award after averaging a career-high 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Curt Miller Named 2021 Coach Of The Year

There was a lot of obstacles the CT Sun coach had to face the last two seasons. This year it was re-integrating Jonquel Jones with some new teammates and staying calm when Alyssa Thomas went down. But three-straight deep playoff runs warranted congratulations.