CT Sun Notes: Starting 5 Makes Case For WNBA All-Defensive First Team

The Connecticut Sun just capped off an unbeaten August. Now the real work begins.

Their recent nine-game win streak dates back to before the WNBA All-Star and Olympics break to count as the franchise’s longest undefeated stretch since 2006. They’ve dropped just one game at home all season and have the best overall record in the league.

So with five games left in the regular season before the playoffs get underway, this is no time to let up the gas. Because despite their dominance all season, Connecticut is +310 to win the WNBA Finals, trailing the Seattle Storm (+275) and odds-on favorite Las Vegas Aces (+200) whom the Sun have beaten three times this season.

Why aren’t they getting more respect than this?

Connecticut’s defense has locked up the opposition all year, and honestly, its starting five make a compelling case to all be named the WNBA’s All-Defensive First Team. Usual starters Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Briann January and Jasmine Thomas all rank in the WNBA’s Top 6 for defensive win shares — a statistic that credits a player for their ability to prevent opponents from scoring. Their 93.4 defensive rating is the best in the league, too.

While going undefeated in August, the team held their opponent to fewer than 70 points three times, and have done that on 12 occasions this season. They’ve also accumulated 15 wins by a margin of 10 points or more with a Top 5 field goal percentage (44.5 percent).

The Sun are in a great place, with an upcoming slate of games against the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream. They’ve gone 10-0 against those teams this season, and should use this as an opportunity to get in a grove with perimeter shooting.