Flames’ COVID-19 Situation Worsens, With 17 More Added To Protocol

The Calgary Flames’ COVID-19 outbreak is getting markedly worse.

A slew of positive tests came rolling in over recent days following their loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. By day’s end Tuesday, the Flames had nine players and a staff member in the protocol, but that number skyrocketed Wednesday.

The team announced 17 people from the organization had been added to the list, including seven players, three coaches and three other team support staff members.

As of now, the Flames are in a complete shutdown. The Bruins lost Craig Smith and Brad Marchand to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, and captain Patrice Bergeron was added Wednesday.

Cases are rising across the NHL and other leagues, but for now, the Bruins still plan to play the New York Islanders on Thursday.