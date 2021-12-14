COVID-19 Situation Worsens For Flames; Three More Players In Protocol

NESN Logo Sign In

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Calgary Flames.

The Flames on Monday announced that six players entered COVID-19 protocol, just two days after they played the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Saddledome, and Tuesday saw three more players get placed into protocol to bring the total to nine.

Milan Lucic, Noah Hanifin and Sean Monahan were the latest to be added to the COVID outbreak.

The NHL postponed Calgary’s games this week to try to avoid any further cases between other teams traveling in and out of Canada, but the Bruins did not escape unscathed as Craig Smith also was placed into COVID-19 protocol Tuesday morning.

Smith is the Bruins’ first case of the virus that has impacted a player this season. Head coach Bruce Cassidy just recovered and rejoined his team Monday at morning skate.

It’s certainly not ideal for any team to be dealing with an outbreak, especially with the Olympic break in the schedule less than two months away.

As of now, Smith is the only Bruins player to be placed in protocol. Connor Clifton, John Moore and Linus Ullmark all were on the ice and Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday after testing issues kept them out Monday.