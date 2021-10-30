Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Has Four-Point Night For Vancouver Giants

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell had himself a big night for the Vancouver Giants on Friday.
Boston’s 2021 first-round draft pick shined for the WHL team when he amassed three assists and a goal in the Giants’ 7-2 shellacking of the Kelowna Rockets.
Check out some of Lysell’s highlights from the night:
Lysell signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins in August and had a strong training camp that left head coach Bruce Cassidy impressed with the 18-year-old.
This is Lysell’s first year playing professional hockey in North America, but it certainly looks as if he is quite comfortable on the ice.