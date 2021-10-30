Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Has Four-Point Night For Vancouver Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell had himself a big night for the Vancouver Giants on Friday.

Boston’s 2021 first-round draft pick shined for the WHL team when he amassed three assists and a goal in the Giants’ 7-2 shellacking of the Kelowna Rockets.

Check out some of Lysell’s highlights from the night:

Fabian Lysell with a nice little showcase of his skill while stealing and handling the puck. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/K0WNkw5XZX — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) October 30, 2021

Fabian Lysell, No. 11 in black, controls the puck and zone on the powerplay before notching an assist. You can tell just by the way he softly handles the puck that he?s the type of player who wants to create out there. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/ZBRTgNEsM1 — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) October 30, 2021

Yeah, I think it?s safe to say Fabian Lysell is going to be a good player. Impressive attention to detail where it matters. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Cs9zq25kbf — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) October 30, 2021

A monster shift from Fabian Lysell (No. 11 in black) results in his second goal of the year. Lysell?s motor doesn?t really stop much and he?s got himself a four-point night with an entire period left. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/T3SiWwdiwz — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) October 30, 2021

Lysell signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins in August and had a strong training camp that left head coach Bruce Cassidy impressed with the 18-year-old.