Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Has Four-Point Night For Vancouver Giants

Lysell was drafted by the Bruins in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft

by

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell had himself a big night for the Vancouver Giants on Friday.

Boston’s 2021 first-round draft pick shined for the WHL team when he amassed three assists and a goal in the Giants’ 7-2 shellacking of the Kelowna Rockets.

Check out some of Lysell’s highlights from the night:

Lysell signed an entry-level contract with the Bruins in August and had a strong training camp that left head coach Bruce Cassidy impressed with the 18-year-old.

This is Lysell’s first year playing professional hockey in North America, but it certainly looks as if he is quite comfortable on the ice.

