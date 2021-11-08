NESN Logo Sign In

A potential Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade is a non-starter for those who bleed green.

Celtics fans resoundingly are rejecting the idea of including Boston’s All-Star swingman in any deal for the Philadelphia 76ers’ disgruntled star. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday the Celtics have inquired about Simmons, and the 76ers would require Brown to be part of any deal. While Charania notes talks haven’t gained any “traction,” Celtics have are making their feelings known.

If the #Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons, I may be on the hunt for a new NBA team. https://t.co/KRu1xvfj6d — Dallas Britt (@DallasBBritt) November 8, 2021

Can't for the life of me understand why the Celtics would be interested in Ben Simmons https://t.co/GZ6Jr1WCg2 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) November 8, 2021

This would never happen but if the Celtics ever packaged Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons I would quit being a Celtics fan lmao — Shah ?? (@toolegendary) November 8, 2021

LOL. Trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons? The Celtics can't really be that dumb, can they? Or is this another plan to placate Jayson Tatum and let him take all the shots???!!!! — Andy Hart (@JumboHart) November 8, 2021

Just going on record, again, saying that (largely due to his contract) I want absolutely nothing to do with Ben Simmons. But if the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown to get him, I?m going to lose my mind. — Pat Bradley (@PatBradley_) November 8, 2021

If the Celtics were to ever trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons (which they?d never do) I will no longer be a fan. — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) November 8, 2021

I want exactly zero things to do with Ben Simmons.



You couldn't give him to the Celtics for nothing and have me be okay with it. https://t.co/iwVnq4HyoF — bbleezy2k3 (@bbleezy2k3) November 8, 2021

I swear to god if Celtics trade JB for Ben Simmons i?ll stop watching Celtics games till Brad Stevens resigns or get fired. — Consigliere (@consigliere_22) November 8, 2021

If the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons I will stop being a fan. — Mike Sirignano (@Miksirignano99) November 8, 2021

If we trade Jaylen Brown in a deal for Ben Simmons, I?m gonna need Brad Stevens fired immediately. #Celtics https://t.co/Ddh4vD0ald — Pat Fatty Buzzell (@patrickbuzzell) November 8, 2021

Tell us how you really feel, Celtics fans.

It’s worth repeating: reported trade talks between the Celtics and Sixers are at an exploratory phase and are far from advanced.

Nevertheless, green teamers have spoken.

ADINJECT1