A potential Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade is a non-starter for those who bleed green.
Celtics fans resoundingly are rejecting the idea of including Boston’s All-Star swingman in any deal for the Philadelphia 76ers’ disgruntled star. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday the Celtics have inquired about Simmons, and the 76ers would require Brown to be part of any deal. While Charania notes talks haven’t gained any “traction,” Celtics have are making their feelings known.
Tell us how you really feel, Celtics fans.
It’s worth repeating: reported trade talks between the Celtics and Sixers are at an exploratory phase and are far from advanced.
Nevertheless, green teamers have spoken.