Jaylen Brown For Ben Simmons? Celtics Fans Respond With Emphatic Rejections

Talk about a hard pass

by

A potential Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade is a non-starter for those who bleed green.

Celtics fans resoundingly are rejecting the idea of including Boston’s All-Star swingman in any deal for the Philadelphia 76ers’ disgruntled star. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday the Celtics have inquired about Simmons, and the 76ers would require Brown to be part of any deal. While Charania notes talks haven’t gained any “traction,” Celtics have are making their feelings known.

Tell us how you really feel, Celtics fans.

It’s worth repeating: reported trade talks between the Celtics and Sixers are at an exploratory phase and are far from advanced.

Nevertheless, green teamers have spoken.

ADINJECT1

More Celtics:

Jaylen Brown Injury: Less-Than-Ideal Update On Celtics Star
New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins
Previous Article

Why Jamie Collins’ Impact Vs. Panthers Went Beyond Absurd Interception
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne
Next Article

Kendrick Bourne Makes Prediction After J.C. Jackson’s Two-Pick Game

Picked For You

Related